Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.99. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 2,984 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

