Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 511,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cohu has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $630.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cohu by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

