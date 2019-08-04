Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $991,013.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,925 shares of company stock worth $30,478,467. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.