Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 218,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Community Bank System by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $23,160,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

