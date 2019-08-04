Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 2.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,440,000. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 15.3% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 75,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 53.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 58,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,529. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.