Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 1.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,316,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

