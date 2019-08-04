Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.93% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,312 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

