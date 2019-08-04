Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,180. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,268,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

