Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

ED traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,553. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

