Constant Price Reaches $1.83 on Major Exchanges (CONST)

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded down 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Constant token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00016672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Crex24, Bancor Network and P2PB2B. Constant has a total market cap of $92,727.00 and $19.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constant has traded 75% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01372323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Constant Profile

Constant’s total supply is 56,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,706 tokens. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney. Constant’s official message board is medium.com/@constantmoney. Constant’s official website is constant.money.

Constant Token Trading

Constant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B, IDCM and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constant using one of the exchanges listed above.

