Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBPX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. 406,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $832.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

