Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AWSM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92. Cool has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Cool had a negative net margin of 111.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cool stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cool as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.