Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.77.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 1,456,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

