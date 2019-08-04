Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CORT traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,188. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

