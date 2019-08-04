Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $401,765.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,706 shares of company stock worth $10,760,601 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $76,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 661,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.