Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 125,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 269,527 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.03.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 6,626,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.