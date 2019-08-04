Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporacion America Airports presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CAAP remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 242,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

