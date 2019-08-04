Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Down 15.1%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) fell 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57, 690,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 163,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 375.42%. Analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

