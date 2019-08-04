Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.13. 410,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.65. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $45,583,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $24,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

