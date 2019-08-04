CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $110.00 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

