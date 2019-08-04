CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $187.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

