CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,872,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $164.55 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

