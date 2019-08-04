CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

