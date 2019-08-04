Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $209.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $941.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

