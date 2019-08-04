CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of CRHM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,183. CRH Medical has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CRH Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 237,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CRH Medical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CRH Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

