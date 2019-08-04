Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 574,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

