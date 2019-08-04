Critical Comparison: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Goldcorp (NASDAQ:GG)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Natural Resources and Goldcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldcorp 0 9 8 0 2.47

Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Goldcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldcorp is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Goldcorp -136.84% 0.86% 0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Goldcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A Goldcorp $3.03 billion 3.21 -$4.15 billion $0.07 159.86

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Goldcorp.

Dividends

Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Natural Resources does not pay a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldcorp beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

