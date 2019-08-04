CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $89,289.00 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 68,022,462 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

