Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $5.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $6.57 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $2.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $36.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 million to $45.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $150.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

CRON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,625. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

