Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.90. Crown Resorts shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,522,347 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

About Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

