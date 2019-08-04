Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 165.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 165.6% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $413,502.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.18 or 0.05377296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,637,727,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

