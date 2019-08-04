Cryptrust Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $10,179.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00257841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.01386838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00111679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,592,788,485 tokens. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Cryptrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

