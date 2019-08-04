CSG (ASX:CSV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

CSG Limited (ASX:CSV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. CSG shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 14,539 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

About CSG (ASX:CSV)

CSG Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides print and business technology solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Business Solutions, Finance Solutions, and Other segments. The company offers managed print solutions, including multifunction devices, desktop devices, and managed print products; and digital display solutions, such as interactive display screens, indoor digital screens and signage, retail display and video conferencing products, window facing digital screens, large screen business monitors, reception screens, and business monitors, as well as digital menus, and restaurant displays and signage.

