CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 225.01% and a negative return on equity of 72.03%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,596. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.