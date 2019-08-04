Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,663,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $213.20. The company had a trading volume of 686,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,980. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

