Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,146,000 after buying an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after buying an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.