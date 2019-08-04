Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. 378,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

