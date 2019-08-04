Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.73. 1,959,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,609. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.