Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,237,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,043. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

