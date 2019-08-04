Curecoin (CURE) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $776,303.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,217,097 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

