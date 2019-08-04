CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Achieves $7,924.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 84.9% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $7,924.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and IDEX.

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,713,902 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network.

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

