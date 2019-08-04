Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. Datawallet has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $83,510.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00256949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01383967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.