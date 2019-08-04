Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 5,379,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,346. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,581,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

