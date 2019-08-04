Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million.

NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 8,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 34.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 447,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 115,805 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

DWSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

