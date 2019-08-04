Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after buying an additional 882,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after buying an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,905,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,503,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after buying an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $116.36. 2,226,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.