Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $36,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,258. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

