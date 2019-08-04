DEEX Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $569,227.00 and approximately $6,253.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010284 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

