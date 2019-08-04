Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.99 ($56.96).

DHER opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12 month high of €49.88 ($58.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.29.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

