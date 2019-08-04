Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

NYSE DLPH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,269. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

