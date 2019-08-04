Dempze Nancy E Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,308,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

